Shehbaz Sharif Offloaded From Plane, Shahid Khaqan Terms It “Lousy Move”

PML-N central leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government is unable to comply with court orders.

Talking on the National Debate program of BOL News, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the DG FIA does not have to apply for removal from the blacklist, if the Interior Ministry gets a court order, it has to be implemented immediately. This was a lousy move by the government.

The government system does not work like the PTI is running. It was not a coincidence that Shehbaz Sharif’s name was not removed from the ECL.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that governments are not run by such vile methods, Shehbaz Sharif has been suffering from cancer since 2001 and he is going abroad for treatment.

The former prime minister said that in the last 3 years Pakistan has lagged behind at the diplomatic level, the government has destroyed relations with friendly countries.

Note that, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday (today) said that Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyers have not yet requested Director-General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the court’s blacklist.

Taking to his Twitter, Fawad said that the DGFIA ​​has the authority to remove names from the blacklist. “The record cannot be changed on word of mouth alone, the government will approach the court against this decision,” he added.

The statement by the Minister for Information came after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

On Early Saturday hours, he was stopped at the airport by the FIA immigration officers due to his name still being on the agency’s blacklist.