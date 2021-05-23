The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will challenge the government’s decision to include his name on the exit control list (ECL) next week at the Islamabad High Court.

Shehbaz Sharif had attempted to withdraw his petitions filed at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday. He had also filed petitions against the government for placing his name on the ECL.

The petition by the leader of the Opposition sought approval from the court to switch the main petition against the government’s decision to include his name on the ECL, and a subsequent application for implementation of the order allowing him a visit abroad.

The PML-N leader’s petition will be heard by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. The next hearing of Sharif’s pending petitions is fixed for May 26. The government will also file a written reply to Sharif’s petitions.

The PMLN president has decided that the contempt application would not be withdrawn against the authorities responsible for stopping him from flying abroad in the last week of April, despite LHC’s permission.

In the petition, he had contended that the Lahore High Court had once allowed him to go abroad for treatment, the court had clearly ruled that he was allowed to go abroad for eight weeks but stopped at the airport despite the court order.

The petition said that not allowing Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad despite the order of the Lahore High Court falls under the category of contempt of court.

The petitioner requested the court to take contempt of court action against the violators.

Apart from this, Sharif also filed a miscellaneous petition for the implementation of the order of the Lahore High Court.

In the petition, he maintained that the LHC had allowed him to go abroad for treatment but the court order was not complied with.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was stopped at the airport illegally, the court should issue orders to implement his order.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had clarified the reports of putting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Baseless reports are circulating of putting Shehbaz Sharif’s name on ECL no such notification has been issued yet, however, the Cabinet Committee has recommended putting Shehbaz Sharif’s name in ECL adding that it will be implemented as per the procedure.”