Sheikh Rashid, CM Sindh Discuss Law & Order Situation Of the Province

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is on an official visit to Karachi, held a meeting with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Rashid has assured the Chief Minister of full cooperation over the ongoing operation against dacoits in Shikarpur.

Both the leaders also discussed the overall law and order situation of the province.

The interior minister said that the law and order is a provincial matter and we will provide whatever help is required in this matter.

“Terrorism cases should be registered against the dacoits and the interior ministry would provide anything needed,” he added.

On this occasion, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the dacoits will be completely eradicated. Some important equipment is needed. “The Federal Ministry of Home Affairs should help us in procuring the equipment,” he remarked.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the federal government will ensure the provision of all resources to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to maintain the law and order.

The Minister made these remarks during a briefing given to him on the law and order situation at the Sindh Rangers Headquarters in Karachi.

On the occasion, the interior minister said that the federal government will take all necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the masses.

Lauding the role of Sindh Rangers in restoring peace in Karachi, Rashid termed the metropolis backbone of the country’s economy.

Upon his arrival at the Sindh Rangers Headquarters, DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary welcomed the interior minister.