Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sheikh Rashid, CM Sindh Discuss Law & Order Situation Of the Province

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 12:40 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sheikh Rashid meets Murad Ali Shah

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is on an official visit to Karachi, held a meeting with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Rashid has assured the Chief Minister of full cooperation over the ongoing operation against dacoits in Shikarpur.

Both the leaders also discussed the overall law and order situation of the province.

The interior minister said that the law and order is a provincial matter and we will provide whatever help is required in this matter.

“Terrorism cases should be registered against the dacoits and the interior ministry would provide anything needed,” he added.

On this occasion, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the dacoits will be completely eradicated. Some important equipment is needed. “The Federal Ministry of Home Affairs should help us in procuring the equipment,” he remarked.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the federal government will ensure the provision of all resources to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to maintain the law and order.

The Minister made these remarks during a briefing given to him on the law and order situation at the Sindh Rangers Headquarters in Karachi.

On the occasion, the interior minister said that the federal government will take all necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the masses.

Lauding the role of Sindh Rangers in restoring peace in Karachi,  Rashid termed the metropolis backbone of the country’s economy.

Upon his arrival at the Sindh Rangers Headquarters, DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary welcomed the interior minister.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

KP government employee salaries to rise
22 mins ago
KP Announces 25% increase in government employees’ salaries

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has declared a 25% hike in the...
ISPR Passing out Parade of Recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab
1 hour ago
ISPR: Passing out Parade of Recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab Held Today

The passing out parade ceremony of the 29th Course of Pakistan Rangers...
Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program Haripur
2 hours ago
“Change in climate will affect the future generations”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) said that the massive...
Anoushay Abbasi
3 hours ago
Actress Anoushay Abbasi Receives Intense Flak For Wearing revealing Outfits

Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing...
Usman Mukhtar
3 hours ago
“This Has To Be A Joke” – Usman Mukhtar Reacts To New Marriage Draft Law

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actor Usman Mukhtar is baffled by this new draft...
CJP proposes name for LHC CJ
4 hours ago
CJP Proposes Name Of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for LHC Chief Justice post

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has proposed the name of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

KP government employee salaries to rise
22 mins ago
KP Announces 25% increase in government employees’ salaries

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has declared a 25% hike in the...
ISPR Passing out Parade of Recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab
1 hour ago
ISPR: Passing out Parade of Recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab Held Today

The passing out parade ceremony of the 29th Course of Pakistan Rangers...
Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program Haripur
2 hours ago
“Change in climate will affect the future generations”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) said that the massive...
Anoushay Abbasi
3 hours ago
Actress Anoushay Abbasi Receives Intense Flak For Wearing revealing Outfits

Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing...