Sindh: All educational institutions to remain closed For More Two Weeks

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 05:00 pm
Sindh educational institutions to remain closed

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has on Sunday said that the schools, colleges and universities in the province will remain closed for more two weeks amidst the sharp COVID-19 spike.

According to the details, the educational institutes in 12 districts of Sindh will remain closed till June 6, as the coronavirus positivity ratio in those districts is higher than 5%.

In a statement, the ministry said the districts include Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi.

Similarly, elsewhere across the country as well, wherever the positivity ratio is higher than 5%, the educational institutes will remain closed till June 6 and open on June 7, the ministry said.

All educational institutions will remain closed throughout Islamabad, the federal ministry added.

Yesterday, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has directed provinces not to open educational institutions in the districts with high coronavirus rates.

NCOC has sent a letter to the provinces, in which it said that schools should not reopen on May 24th where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is high.

“The districts where the infection rate is less — below 5% — can reopen educational institutions (on May 24),” NCOC said in a notification sent to the provinces.

A decision on whether or not educational institutes can reopen on June 7 will be taken on June 3, the letter added.

