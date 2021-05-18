Sindh: Ban On Intercity And Inter-Provincial Public Transport Lifted

Ban on intercity and inter-provincial public transport has been lifted in Sindh.

The Sindh government’s transport department has issued a notification to lift the ban on intercity and inter-provincial public transport in the province.

According to the notification, 50% of seats in public transport will be left vacant.

It should be noted that the Sindh government had banned public transport across the province during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Earlier, Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah has announced the closure of public transport from May 8 to 16 in Sindh.

Inter-provincial, inter-city and tourist transportation in the province will be closed during this period, he added.

The decision, however, will not be enforced over the public transport within the city, Awais Qadir said.