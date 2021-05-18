Double Click 970×250

Sindh: Ban On Intercity And Inter-Provincial Public Transport Lifted

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 04:29 pm
Adsense 300×600
Sindh: Ban On Intercity And Inter-Provincial Public Transport Lifted

Ban on intercity and inter-provincial public transport has been lifted in Sindh.

The Sindh government’s transport department has issued a notification to lift the ban on intercity and inter-provincial public transport in the province.

According to the notification, 50% of seats in public transport will be left vacant.

It should be noted that the Sindh government had banned public transport across the province during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Earlier, Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah has announced the closure of public transport from May 8 to 16 in Sindh.

Inter-provincial, inter-city and tourist transportation in the province will be closed during this period, he added.

The decision, however, will not be enforced over the public transport within the city, Awais Qadir said.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Census-2017 Report
15 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
33 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Whatsapp Archive Chats
50 mins ago
WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...
medical assistance to Palestine
2 hours ago
Pakistan will send emergency medical assistance to Palestine, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
3 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Census-2017 Report
15 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
33 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Whatsapp Archive Chats
50 mins ago
WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...