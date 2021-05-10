Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has lauded Sindh Government for handling the coronavirus situation responsibly in the province.

According to the details, Ali Haider Zaidi who is a member of the rival Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) while appreciating the performance, said that Sindh has done well to deal with the critical circumstances.

He praised the Sindh government while talking to media persons after visiting the Sindh government’s COVID-19 mass vaccination center at the Khaliqdina Hall.

Ali Zaidi said he was satisfied with the arrangements made at the vaccination center to carry out the vaccination of the masses.

He was briefed on the occasion that so far, 85,000 people had been vaccinated at the Khaliqdina Hall.

He said the Punjab government had purchased the coronavirus vaccine on its own and the Sindh government should follow the same.

He evoked that the Sindh government had allocated Rs 5 billion to address the coronavirus situation and the same should now be spent to buy the vaccine in case the fund was still not utilized.

On the other hand, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,447 new infections emerged when 37,756 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.12%, the NCOC said.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 861,473 with the addition of 3,447 new cases. So far, 753,712 patients have recuperated from the disease.

A total of 1,256,823 tests have been conducted so far in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic.