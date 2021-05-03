Double Click 970×250

Sindh Govt Finalizes Security Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 12:42 am
Sindh Govt Finalizes Security Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali

The Sindh government has finalized security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib (RA) in Karachi.

According to details, the Sindh government has finalized foolproof arrangements for the security of processions in Karachi on the steps taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Police officials said in a statement that strict arrangements have been made like every year and the procession routes have been sealed with containers.

Police officials said that all the shops and markets along the route of the procession were also being sealed while a heavy contingent of police and Rangers would be deployed.

Police officials also said that in addition to aerial surveillance, snipers would be deployed on tall buildings.

Police officials added that in addition to the bomb disposal squad sweeping the procession routes, sniffer dogs would also be sweeping.

On the other hand, 20 and 21 Ramadan mobile service will be shut down in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, the period of the shutdown of the mobile network in Quetta will be from 6 pm to 4 pm.

According to sources, mobile phone service has already been suspended in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. Citizens are facing difficulties due to the closure of mobile phone service while the phone service has been suspended at the request of the Balochistan Home Department.

