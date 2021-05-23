Sindh Govt. To Further Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions amid surge in cases

The Sindh government on Sunday has warned people of further closure of activities amid rising coronavirus positivity in the province.

A meeting of the Sindh task force was held today on coronavirus, in which a rise in positivity was observed throughout the province, especially in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur told the Home Department.

“The Task Force discussed various ways and means to contain the disease. It was reiterated that compliance of the SOPs for Covid continues to remain a cornerstone measure for control of disease spread,” said the statement.

“The Task Force also decided to issue strict warnings and advice for the public to strictly follow SOPs on Covid control with a warning that if the cases rise, the closure of many activities may have to be undertaken, especially in areas with high positivity,” it added.

The forum also decided to increase testing “so that proper positivity is reflected”.

The following changes were announced following the meeting:

Business hours will now be from 5am to 6pm, except for essential services.

Bakeries and milk shops are allowed to operate till midnight.

Pharmacies inside shopping malls will close at 6pm, along with other shops.

Fridays and Sundays to be off days for businesses, except for Hyderabad, where Fridays and Saturdays will be the designated off days.

All outdoor and indoor dining is henceforth barred; takeaway, drive through and delivery services to continue.

Public transport:

Inter-city, intra-city and inter-provincial — allowed with 50% occupancy, strict observance of SOPs.

Places/activities still closed:

Marriage halls, business centers, expo halls.

Contact sports, indoor gyms, sports facilities, sporting tournaments — indoor and outdoor.

Theme parks, amusement parks, arcades for video games, carrom/dabbu playing areas.

Tourist spots such as Keenjhar Lake and Lab-e-Mehran, picnic spots, all beaches, and recreational parks.

Beauty parlors.

Clinics.

Cinemas and theatres.

Shrines.

All types of indoor and outdoor religious, cultural, musical social gatherings

Factories/industries/markets:

The factories and market owners have to make sure that their employees have a properly ventilated space, they observe social distancing, and have access to washing areas.

There should be no extra people present inside the working area.

Workers, coming to work, must travel with strict SOP compliance in public transport, or dedicated transport must be provided to them.

Earlier today, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah told that Sindh has reported 1,529 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours.

According to the details, 11 people lost their lives due to coronavirus, taking the province’s death toll to 4920 and cases to 303,306.

CM Sindh said that 2067 people tested positive after 20,421 tests were conducted across Sindh.

CM Murad said that so far 3980371 tests have been conducted and 599 patients have recovered.

Out of 1529 new cases in the province, 1066 are reported from Karachi, said Chief Minister of Sindh.

South District 332, East District 277, Central District 175, Malir 124, Korangi 83, and West District 75 new cases were reported.

Hyderabad 145, Shikarpur 30, Kashmore 27, Sujawal 22, Ghotki 21, Qambar 17, Sukkur 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Umerkot 14, Badin 13, Sanghar 12, Tando Allahyar 12, Jamshoro 12, Nowshera Feroze 11, Larkana 11, Matiari 10, Mirpur Khas 10. , Thatta 10, Khairpur 9, Dadu 5, Jacobabad 4, Tando Muhammad Khan 2 cases.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government.