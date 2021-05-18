Double Click 970×250

Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 03:26 pm
Adsense 300×600
COVID-19 mobile vaccination

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public places across all districts in order to expand immunization coverage in the province.

The COVID-19 vaccines will be administered through vans in industrial areas, shopping centres and universities.

However, separate arrangements will be made to give the vaccine to industrial workers. Special units will be set up in industrial zones. In Karachi, mobile vaccination units will be set up at Sea View, shopping plaza and in industrial zones.

Note that the number of active cases of coronavirus in the country has dropped by 25 per cent, according to the data.

According to official figures, the number of active cases has reached 67,665 today, which is 25 per cent less than the number reported at the end of last month, when the number of active cases crossed 90,000.

According to the reports, during the two waves of the global pandemic, the number of active cases in the country crossed the level of 50,000 twice and after that, the cases started decreasing.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the number of active cases rose from 50,000 in June 2020, after which it began to decline, leaving 6,000 active cases by September.

However, cases began to rise again in October, prompting the NCOC to call it the second wave of the deadly virus, and by December, active cases had once again crossed the 50,000 mark.

When active cases began to dwindle to 16,000 by February, it resurfaced and the NCOC declared it the third wave of the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of virus cases crossed the 50,000 level for the third time on March 31 and continued to rise until the number of active cases exceeded 90,000.

In the last week of April, the NCOC decided to seek help from the Pakistan Army to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
6 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
27 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Govt Provides Phone Coverage, Internet Access To K2 Base Camp Area
42 mins ago
Govt Provides Phone Coverage, Internet Access To K2 Base Camp Area

The recently installed 4G base transceiver station in Gilgit-Baltistan has been activated...
Kuwait Israel Support
42 mins ago
Kuwait Announces 10-Year Jail Term For Those Supporting Israel

The Kuwaiti government has announced ten years of prison and a fine...
Mahira Khan
2 hours ago
“I was Scared To Take Up Indian Projects After Ban On Pakistani Artists”: Mahira Khan

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much...
Biden Becomes Israel's Facilitator; Approves $735 mn Of Arms Sale
2 hours ago
Biden Becomes Israel’s Facilitator; Approves $735 mn Of Arms Sale

The administration of US President Joe Biden has approved the sale of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
6 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
27 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Shaniera Akram
29 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
Govt Provides Phone Coverage, Internet Access To K2 Base Camp Area
42 mins ago
Govt Provides Phone Coverage, Internet Access To K2 Base Camp Area

The recently installed 4G base transceiver station in Gilgit-Baltistan has been activated...