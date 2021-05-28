Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sky Guard-1: Pakistan-Egypt begin Joint Air Def Exercise

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 08:35 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sky Guard-1

Opening Ceremony of Pakistan-Egypt first Joint Air Def Exercise “Sky Guard -1” 2021 held at Cairo, Egypt.

The two weeks long Joint exercise is aimed to bolster the military cooperation between two countries in face of existing and emerging threats in the air def domain.

The exercise will focus on greater integration, interoperation ability, synergy, information gathering, decision-making of air defense tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle.

The participating troops will exchange operational drills and procedures to meet the future battlefield environment. Troops of Pakistan and Egyptian Air Def tentacles will participant in the first-ever Joint Air Defence exercise btw the friendly cities.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Chirag Haider, Director General Joint Staff Headquarters witnessed the opening ceremony.

Egyptian Chief of Air Def, Major General Mohamed Hegazy Abdul-Mawgoud along with other military officials from both countries were present.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Fawad Chaudhry HARDtalk
3 mins ago
The elected government should not be considered weak: Fawad Chaudhry

Speaking on a program on British Broadcasting Corporation "HARDtalk, Fawad Chaudhry said...
Meera Jee sad
17 mins ago
Is Meera Jee Sad? Fans Curious To Know

Legendary Pakistani actress Meera Jee has left everyone confused after she shared...
Coronavirus
53 mins ago
First case of Indian coronavirus variant reported in Sindh

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho has confirmed on Friday that...
BTS Butter Remix
1 hour ago
BTS: Have you watched ‘Butter’ remix music video yet?

K-pop band BTS has treated their fans with a "Butter" hot remix...
Irfan Ahmed promoted to the rank of Air Marshal
2 hours ago
Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed promoted to the rank of Air Marshal

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed has been promoted to the rank of...
3 hours ago
COAS Meets US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan At GHQ Today

Ms. Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry HARDtalk
3 mins ago
The elected government should not be considered weak: Fawad Chaudhry

Speaking on a program on British Broadcasting Corporation "HARDtalk, Fawad Chaudhry said...
Meera Jee sad
17 mins ago
Is Meera Jee Sad? Fans Curious To Know

Legendary Pakistani actress Meera Jee has left everyone confused after she shared...
Coronavirus
53 mins ago
First case of Indian coronavirus variant reported in Sindh

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho has confirmed on Friday that...
BTS Butter Remix
1 hour ago
BTS: Have you watched ‘Butter’ remix music video yet?

K-pop band BTS has treated their fans with a "Butter" hot remix...