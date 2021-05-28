Sky Guard-1: Pakistan-Egypt begin Joint Air Def Exercise

Opening Ceremony of Pakistan-Egypt first Joint Air Def Exercise “Sky Guard -1” 2021 held at Cairo, Egypt.

The two weeks long Joint exercise is aimed to bolster the military cooperation between two countries in face of existing and emerging threats in the air def domain.

The exercise will focus on greater integration, interoperation ability, synergy, information gathering, decision-making of air defense tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle.

The participating troops will exchange operational drills and procedures to meet the future battlefield environment. Troops of Pakistan and Egyptian Air Def tentacles will participant in the first-ever Joint Air Defence exercise btw the friendly cities.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Chirag Haider, Director General Joint Staff Headquarters witnessed the opening ceremony.

Egyptian Chief of Air Def, Major General Mohamed Hegazy Abdul-Mawgoud along with other military officials from both countries were present.