A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane PK 6853 carrying another consignment of two million Sinovac vaccine doses has arrived in Pakistan from the Capital International Airport Beijing on Sunday (today).

PIA Country Manager for China said a special flight PK 6852 had also transported a consignment of one million doses of Sinovac vaccine last Sunday.

The Chinese authorities have vowed to continue the uninterrupted supply of vaccine to help Pakistan battle the ongoing deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Pakistan has so far received over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino obtained from China.

Earlier, Pakistan had received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to maintain the ongoing immunization drive against the deadly pandemic.

British high commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, had tweeted that Pakistan has received 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

“This pandemic has kept us apart but also brought us together. Welcoming the arrival of the first batch of #COVAX UniofOxford AstraZeneca vaccines in Pakistan; 1.2m doses for world’s 5th largest country,” Turner said on Twitter.

On the other hand, in addition to guidelines that apply to all COVID-19 vaccines, Oxford-AstraZeneca will not be administered to females below the age of 40 years in Pakistan.

Here are detailed guidelines about the AstraZeneca vaccine:

Vaccine Storage

Storage and transportation in maximum shelf life are 6 months stored in a refrigerator between 2 to 8°C. Once removed from the fridge, maybe stored between 2 to 25°C for up to 6 hours. Do not freeze the vaccine in any circumstance. Protect the vaccine from direct exposure to sunlight. Once punctured, the vial must be used within 6 hours. Must not be frozen. During storage keep vials in the outer carton to protect from light.

Who Should Receive The Vaccine?

All male adults over the age of 18 years. Women over the age of 40 years