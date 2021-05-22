Double Click 970×250

Strict Lockdown Likely To Impose In Karachi Amidst Sharp COVID Rise, Sources

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 11:37 am
Adsense 300×600
covid-19 Karachi lockdown expected

The Sindh government is mulling over options to impose strict lockdown in Karachi in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

According to sources, Karachi is having a high COVID-19 positivity rate and a strict lockdown will help control its spread.

The provincial government has sought input from senior police officials in this regard.

The restrictions may initially be implemented in Karachi, which could be similar to last year’s lockdown, added sources.

Meanwhile, police officials have demanded an additional budget from the authorities for the lockdown similar to last year.

Sources further said that so far 24 policemen have died due to coronavirus.

The Sindh government had announced Rs1 million assistance for those who succumbed to the virus.

Sources further claimed that the decision to impose strict lockdown in the city could be taken today (Saturday) or tomorrow (Sunday) with a quick implementation.

Earlier, the Sindh government’s transport department had issued a notification to lift the ban on intercity and inter-provincial public transport in the province.

According to the notification, 50% of seats in public transport would be left vacant.

It should be noted that the Sindh government had banned public transport across the province during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

On the other hand, the provincial government had decided to change the “safe days” — or days for operating businesses in Karachi — a notification issued from the home department said Friday.

According to the details, instead of Saturday and Sunday, all markets and businesses will now remain closed on Fridays and Sundays.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had decided against relaxing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and resolved to review the situation on Saturday to see if more restrictions will be needed.

The CM said that on May 19 a record 20,421 tests were conducted and they resulted in 2,076 positive cases, which was 10.2% of those tested.

“In Karachi alone, 9,606 tests were conducted, against which 1,356 cases, or 14.12%, returned positive.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Karachi light drizzling forecast
2 days ago
Karachiites Brace Yourselves For Light drizzle After Spell Of severe hot weather

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report has predicted light drizzle...
Sindh govt changes days of operating businesses once again
2 weeks ago
KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday appealed to...
CM Sindh
3 weeks ago
‘Govt. will not tolerate violations of COVID-19 SOPs,’ Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed concerned authorities...
NA 249
3 weeks ago
NA-249 by-poll: Voting underway for crucial Karachi seat

Polling for the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249- Karachi West-II is...
Karachi
1 month ago
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdowns Ordered In More Areas

Micro Smart Lockdown has been imposed in Central District due to increasing...
Strike
1 month ago
Countrywide strike being observed on Mufti Muneeb’s call

Traders’ organizations in different cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Gujranwala, have announced...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives
15 mins ago
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the...
MTJ brand publicity by critics
16 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Thanks Critics For Free Publicity Of His Brand ‘MTJ’

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has extended thankfulness to all the critics...
27 mins ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash
29 mins ago
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane...