Sukkur: 13 Dead, Dozens Wounded After Passenger Coach Overturned At Highway

Arhama Altaf

20th May, 2021. 09:22 am
Sukkur accident

A passenger coach accident in Sukkur has killed at least 13 people and left more than 30 injured.

According to the details, the passenger coach travelling to Karachi from Multan at National Highway near Pano Aqil, Sukkur, killed 13 people on the spot.

Sources said that an emergency was reported in all hospitals in Pano Aqil and Sukkur after the horrifying accident. The death toll may increase as the wounded are in critical condition, added sources.

According to DC Sukkur, the rescue operation has been finished and the dead bodies and injured have been transferred to CMH Pano Aqil and Rohri hospitals.

Meanwhile, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah expressed his deep grief over the deadly crash. He is also in contact with the families of the deceased and the injured.

Earlier, in an unfortunate incident, at least seven people lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Burewala.

The accident occurred at Luddan road, as a result of a collision between a car and truck that left seven dead including three women, two men and two children.

The dead bodies had been shifted to the nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

