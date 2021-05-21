Super Alert Approved Upon Arrival Of International Flights In Punjab

The Punjab Apex Committee has approved a super alert upon arrival of the international flights in view of Coronavirus.

A meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in which Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Abdul Aziz, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Major General Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Amir Majeed and others participated.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to use all means to deal with deadly Coronavirus and the military leadership assured of continuing all possible cooperation with the civilian government.

The committee approved a super alert on the arrival of international flights to ensure the identification of Coronavirus positive passengers, while the meeting also agreed to increase the number of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers and expedite the vaccination process.

The meeting was also informed that the Health Department will recruit 4,452 paramedics and vaccinators for the COVID-19 drive while 10 oxygen generators and 200 oxygen concentrators are being provided to ensure the supply of oxygen in the province.

102 deaths and 3,070 cases have been reported in Pakistan due to the global coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Pakistan has reached 20,089 while the total number of positive cases has reached 893,461.

The number of active cases across the country is 63,229 and 810,143 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 was in Punjab where 9,704 people lost their lives while 4,869 in Sindh, 3,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 741 in Islamabad, 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 270 in Balochistan and 523 in Azad Kashmir. Have lost

The number of Coronavirus cases in Islamabad is 80,010, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 128,561, Punjab 332,000, Sindh 34,571, Balochistan 24,318, Azad Kashmir 18,547 and Gilgit-Baltistan 5,454 people have been tested positive for COVID-19.