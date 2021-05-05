The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has on Wednesday ordered the Ministry of Industries and Production to fix the price of oxygen cylinders within two days.

According to the details, the Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted a hearing of the suo moto notice of coronavirus situation in the country.

During the case proceedings, the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa argued that suppliers are demanding exorbitant prices because the price of the vital gas is not fixed.

CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) told the court that they cannot fix the price as oxygen production falls under the domain of the Ministry of Industries.

The court, on the plea of the KP government, directed to fix the price within two days and also submit a report on the way the prices have been set.

National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar informed on Wednesday that the total number of single-day Covid-19 vaccinations had exceeded 200,000.

In a tweet today, the federal minister further stated that the total number of people to have registered for the vaccine had also crossed five million.

The minister encouraged those over the age of 40 to register early for their jab. reminding that safety measures should still be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.