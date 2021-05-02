Supreme Court to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

Adsense 300×250

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a suo motu case regarding combating the Covid-19 third wave in the country.

According to the details, the bench of the top court will be headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and includes Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The SC registrar office also issued notices to the attorney general, National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) and health secretary.

On the other hand, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective to protect citizens from medical complications of many virus variants.

In a statement, he said keeping in view the detection of new COVID-19 variants in Pakistan and raising questions on the effectiveness of the vaccine process, the countrymen are advised to must go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization.

He made it clear that there are so many variants of COVID-19 in the world presently, and some virus variants have a tendency of having more chances of re-occurrence of infection.