Swat: Youth dies while filming TikTok video

Web Desk

21st May, 2021. 11:39 am
Tik Toker shot dead while filming a video in Swat

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old boy shot dead accidentally while filming a TikTok video in Swat.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Kabal tehsil of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district, where Hamidullah accidentally pulled the trigger of a loaded pistol while filming a suicide scene for his TikTok account. He died on the spot.

DSP, Kabal Hazrat Badshah, said, “Initial reports revealed that TikTok star Hamidullah, a resident of Maaband Shah Dherai, was filming a video showing a suicide scene to share with his followers on his account when the pistol went off”.

Soon after the incident was reported, the rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Back in January this year, a Tik Toker was hit and killed by a train while filming a walk along the tracks for a TikTok stunt, in Rawalpindi.

According to the reports, in the Shah Khalid neighborhood of Rawalpindi, Hamza Naveed, 18, was walking next to the tracks while his friend, Raja Rafaqat Zaman was filming him.

Zaman, a Rescue agency official said, “The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track”.

Before this, a teenager shot died while his friend was injured when allegedly making a TikTok video with a revolver, in the Sundar area

According to the police, Dawood and Abdul Rehman were filming a video for TikTok, with a gun when a bulled accidentally went off and pierced went through Dawood’s eye into Rehmne’s arm. Both were shifted to the hospital where doctors marked Dawood dead.

