Tax-GDP continues to be at historic low: Ahsan Iqbal

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 11:03 pm
Tax-GDP

Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal tweeted saying that the Tax-GDP rate continues to be at a record low of 9.4%.

The target was 10.9% – it is not something to be celebrated but should be regretted.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal had said that the incumbent government has lost trust in the eyes of the people and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Speaking to BOL News’ program Tajzia with host Sami IbrahimAhsan Iqbal said that whenever the PDM tried to discuss the political and national issues, the PTI government stated it as we are asking for the NRO.

