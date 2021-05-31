Technology development is a top priority of the current govt: PM Khan

The development and promotion of technology in the country is one of the top priorities of the present government, said the Prime Minister.

According to details, the second meeting of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the Prime Minister was also briefed on the progress regarding the establishment of the Islamabad Special Technology Zone.

The meeting also discussed the need to make the authority a dynamic entity, especially in the field of technology transfer, research and development, increase in foreign investment, and job creation for the youth.

The meeting approved the STZ Rules 2021 and made progress in creating a dynamic and active institution to increase the country’s exports in the IT sector.

It was informed in the briefing that well known IT companies like Huawei, Samsung etc. are showing special interest and commitment for investment in this zone.

Presiding over the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the progress made by the authority. Imran Khan said that promotion of technology in the country is one of the top priorities of the present government and establishment of Islamabad Special Technology Zone should be completed as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the government would provide all possible facilities to investors for profitable business activities.