Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

The elected government should not be considered weak: Fawad Chaudhry

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 09:09 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Fawad Chaudhry HARDtalk

Speaking on a program on British Broadcasting Corporation “HARDtalk, Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan, the people of Pakistan voted for him and are his fans. The elected government should not be considered weak.

He said that Imran Khan got millions of votes in the last general elections, Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of a nuclear country, he and his cabinet make collective decisions.

Highlighting the coronavirus situation in Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said that despite the COVID-19 crisis, the country’s growth rate is 3.94 percent at present, with about Rs. 1,100 billion being transferred from the urban economy to the rural economy. There were four bumper crops in Pakistan this year, with a large number of tractors purchased by farmers.

He said that the President of the United Nations General Assembly has termed Pakistan’s response to the epidemic as exemplary, which is an expression of our successful strategy to deal with the situation of COVID-19, to vaccinate 5.5 million people in the country.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also talked about the Pakistani media in the show and said that media in Pakistan enjoys immense freedom, freedom of expression is a fundamental and democratic right that is guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.

As far as the media is concerned, it enjoys freedom in Pakistan. Pakistan has about 43 international channels, including the BBC, 112 local private channels, 258 FM channels, and 1,569 print publications. How can the media be suppressed in the presence of such massive media?

Fawad Chaudhry added that the BBC is the most-watched international channel in Pakistan and the government has never stopped its transmission. BBC Urdu will be allowed to broadcast its programs following local laws.

He also discussed the terrorist attacks on the journalists and highlighted that terrorism was not limited to journalists only, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was also killed in the terrorist attack. About 70,000 citizens sacrificed their lives against terrorism.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the incidents of attacks on journalists have decreased since the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power.

The idea of ​​passing laws to curb social media freedom in Pakistan is wrong, hate speech is a universally accepted fact that must be overcome, all states and organizations are not allowed to spread hatred on the platforms.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Finally, WhatsApp finds a solution to protect their user's privacy
27 mins ago
WhatsApp finds a solution to protect their user’s privacy

WhatsApp users should know that sharing their six-digit pin with anyone else...
Meera Jee sad
2 hours ago
Is Meera Jee Sad? Fans Curious To Know

Legendary Pakistani actress Meera Jee has left everyone confused after she shared...
Sky Guard-1
2 hours ago
Sky Guard-1: Pakistan-Egypt begin Joint Air Def Exercise

Opening Ceremony of Pakistan-Egypt first Joint Air Def Exercise "Sky Guard -1"...
Coronavirus
2 hours ago
First case of Indian coronavirus variant reported in Sindh

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho has confirmed on Friday that...
BTS Butter Remix
3 hours ago
BTS: Have you watched ‘Butter’ remix music video yet?

K-pop band BTS has treated their fans with a "Butter" hot remix...
Irfan Ahmed promoted to the rank of Air Marshal
3 hours ago
Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed promoted to the rank of Air Marshal

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed has been promoted to the rank of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PFF: Syed Ashfaq Hussain will organize an executive committee meeting
4 mins ago
PFF: Syed Ashfaq Hussain to organize an executive committee meeting

In Lahore, Syed Ashfaq Hussain will organize an executive committee meeting of...
Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19
7 mins ago
Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19

Kim Kardashian breaks the silence and finally revealed the story about how...
Television stars and Fans showered love on Minal Khan and her family
11 mins ago
Television stars and Fans showered love on Minal Khan and her family

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly showered love on her colleague and a television...
Finally, WhatsApp finds a solution to protect their user's privacy
27 mins ago
WhatsApp finds a solution to protect their user’s privacy

WhatsApp users should know that sharing their six-digit pin with anyone else...