The elected government should not be considered weak: Fawad Chaudhry

Speaking on a program on British Broadcasting Corporation “HARDtalk, Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan, the people of Pakistan voted for him and are his fans. The elected government should not be considered weak.

He said that Imran Khan got millions of votes in the last general elections, Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of a nuclear country, he and his cabinet make collective decisions.

Highlighting the coronavirus situation in Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said that despite the COVID-19 crisis, the country’s growth rate is 3.94 percent at present, with about Rs. 1,100 billion being transferred from the urban economy to the rural economy. There were four bumper crops in Pakistan this year, with a large number of tractors purchased by farmers.

He said that the President of the United Nations General Assembly has termed Pakistan’s response to the epidemic as exemplary, which is an expression of our successful strategy to deal with the situation of COVID-19, to vaccinate 5.5 million people in the country.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting also talked about the Pakistani media in the show and said that media in Pakistan enjoys immense freedom, freedom of expression is a fundamental and democratic right that is guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.

As far as the media is concerned, it enjoys freedom in Pakistan. Pakistan has about 43 international channels, including the BBC, 112 local private channels, 258 FM channels, and 1,569 print publications. How can the media be suppressed in the presence of such massive media?

Fawad Chaudhry added that the BBC is the most-watched international channel in Pakistan and the government has never stopped its transmission. BBC Urdu will be allowed to broadcast its programs following local laws.

He also discussed the terrorist attacks on the journalists and highlighted that terrorism was not limited to journalists only, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was also killed in the terrorist attack. About 70,000 citizens sacrificed their lives against terrorism.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the incidents of attacks on journalists have decreased since the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power.

The idea of ​​passing laws to curb social media freedom in Pakistan is wrong, hate speech is a universally accepted fact that must be overcome, all states and organizations are not allowed to spread hatred on the platforms.