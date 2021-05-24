Double Click 728 x 90
There will be a total lunar eclipse on May 26, Prof. Javed Iqbal

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 10:14 pm
total lunar eclipse

Professor Javed Iqbal, Director, Institute of Space Science and Technology, Karachi University, has said that a total lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021.

In a statement, Prof. Javed Iqbal said that during the full moon eclipse on May 26, due to the moon being close to the earth, there will also be a super full moon.

He said that this moon of May 26 has been named as ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’. During the lunar eclipse, the moon will appear to be red for 14 minutes.

Prof. Javed Iqbal further said that according to Pakistan standard time, the total lunar eclipse will start from 4:11 pm, and end at 6:05 pm. However, it will not be visible due to daylight in Pakistan.

