Turnout in the by-elections was very low, says Andleeb Abbas

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas said the turnout in the by-elections was very low.

Talking in Pakistan’s No. 1 news channel Bol News program “Tabdeeli”, Andleeb Abbas said that “when the opposition is called for electoral reforms, they do not come.”

She went on to say that,

“If the opposition is against rigging then why it does not talk about electronic voting.”

PTI leader also said in the program,

“Investigations are underway to find out who is responsible for the defeat in NA-249.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on had rejected NA-249 by-election unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi chapter leader MPA, Khurram Sher Zaman in his statement said that the polls were rigged with the alleged help of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Sindh police.

The PTI leader accused that the top electoral body utterly failed to conduct transparent by-polls in Karachi and played a partial role during the process.

Za Khurram Sher Zaman man said Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were not campaigning for the by-polls and the survey was showing PTI is going to win. But all of a sudden Pakistan People’s Party won the seat.

According to unofficial results of all 276 polling stations released by the District Returning Officer (DRO), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail secured 16,156 votes to win the NA-249 Karachi West-II by-election, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail got 15,473 votes to remain second