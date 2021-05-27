Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that today, the entire world is looking at Pakistan as a solution to every problem.

While addressing a joint press conference alongside United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir on Thursday, the Foreign Minister said the United Nations (UN) must play its role in the resolution of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir disputes.

“There are similarities between the Palestinian situation and that of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

FM Qureshi added that the oppressed peoples in both the territories faced the worst form of human rights violations and are demanding their right to self-determination.

He further stated that Kashmir Dispute is a reality and nobody can remove it from the agenda of the UN Security Council.

The Foreign Minister said, “Pakistan expects the UN to continue to play its leadership role for the revival of the peace process in the Middle East.”

“The fire there can be extinguished through dialogue and a two-state solution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” Qureshi added.

He said timely humanitarian assistance should also be provided to the Palestinians affected by the Israeli attacks.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has supported the Afghan reconciliation process and will continue to do so. He said Pakistan is supportive of the Istanbul process and international conference that should take place at the earliest in Istanbul.

“Inaction On Grave Palestine Issue Is Hurting UN’s Credibility”

On the other hand, the UNGA President has called upon India and Pakistan to pursue the path for peaceful resolution of the issue of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Peace, stability and prosperity hinges on normalization of relations between Pakistan and India, which is possible by finding the two countries resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he said.

“Inaction on the issue of Palestine, which is a grave matter, is damaging the credibility of the United Nations and the Security Council,” Bozkir said.

The UNGA President further added that it is hoped that the Security Council will also hear a collective vote on this important and necessary issue.

“Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in blatant human rights abuses,” Bozkir said. “Negotiations are urgently needed to establish two independent states. The UN General Assembly will not sit idly until peace is restored in the Middle East,” he added.

The UN leader also spoke about the Kashmir issue and said that he is well aware of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I know who a common Pakistani feels about the issue,” Volkan Bizkir added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi Met Volkan Bozkir

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has received the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir, who is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

According to the details, FM Qureshi held a meeting with UNGA President on his arrival at the Foreign Office in Islamabad today.