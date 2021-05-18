Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Turkey to attend the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) urgent meeting later in order to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

On the special instructions of PM Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Turkey on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the Palestine-Israel issue.

Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI reaches Turkey on special diplomatic mission as per PM Khan’s direction to raise voice for Palestinians.

He will leave for NYC with Turkish, Sudanese & Palestinian Foreign Ministers from here. #PakistanSupportsPalestine pic.twitter.com/S5PoNJEBna — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 18, 2021

According to a statement, the Foreign Minister, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey will, then, leave for New York to attend the UNGA meeting, set to take place on May 20.

The Foreign Minister will also address an emergency session of the UNGA to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During his stay in New York, FM Qureshi will hold important meetings with different key figures and talk to international media and present Pakistan’s stance over the situation in Palestine.

On the special instructions of PM Imran Khan, the FM 🇵🇰Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will speak at @UN General Assemby #UNGA debate on “The situation in the Middle East” & the “Question of Palestine”on 20 May 2021. @ImranKhanPTI @SMQureshiPTI @PakistanPR_UN #FMPakistanAtUN pic.twitter.com/C18ornjX1s — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY (@PakistanUN_NY) May 18, 2021

Earlier, the Foreign Minister had voiced support for the Palestinian cause amidst the ongoing Israeli atrocities and airstrikes in Gaza, which has so far killed more than 200 innocent Palestinian Muslims.

During the important Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) meeting, which took place as Al-Quds passes through one of its most difficult phases, FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s full support for Palestine.

The other points raised by the Foreign Minister include:

Indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians defies all international law. The tragedy of forced evictions of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Al-Quds Al-Shareef is the latest manifestation of a systematic Israeli effort to change the demographic structure, historical and legal status and Arab-Islamic / Christian character of Al-Quds Al-Shareef. Creating false equivalence between Israel, the aggressor and Palestinians, the victims, is inexcusable. Attempts to silence media through tyranny, unacceptable. OIC owes genesis to the Palestinian issue. Muslim Ummah must exhibit strong solidarity for the people of Palestine with action.