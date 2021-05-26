UNGA President Volkan Bozkir Arrives In Pakistan

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir has arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Volkan Bozkir was received by top UN officials at the Foreign Office. According to the details, the newly elected President of the General Assembly will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan

The President of the General Assembly will also have a detailed meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the President of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bokzir was invited to the country by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his visit, Volkan Bozkır will hold important meetings with the Pakistani leadership and will also have detailed talks with the Foreign Minister.

The interactions will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN Agenda. Bozkir will also deliver a talk on the importance of Multilateralism.

Volkan Bozkır is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly. He had visited Pakistan last year in August before taking the charge as the President of the UN General Assembly.