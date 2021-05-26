Double Click 728 x 90
UNGA President Volkan Bozkır To Pay Official Visit To Pakistan From May 26-28

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 11:16 am
The United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkır will pay an official visit to Pakistan from 26-28 May at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his visit, Volkan Bozkır will hold important meetings with the Pakistani leadership and will also have detailed talks with the Foreign Minister.

The interactions will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN Agenda. Bozkir will also deliver a talk on the importance of Multilateralism.

Volkan Bozkır is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly. He had visited Pakistan last year in August before taking the charge as the President of the UN General Assembly.

He will visit Pakistan after the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) urgent meeting, which took place on May 20 (Thursday) and discussed the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Spokesman Brenden Varma said that the session on May 20, was in response to a request from the chairmen of the OIC Group and the Arab Group at the UN made in a joint letter to the Assembly president, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan had attended the UN general assembly session in New York.

“This is indeed a historic session after a year and a half where foreign ministers from Muslim countries would be speaking on Gaza crisis”, Pakistan’s permanent envoy to UN Ambassador Munir Akram told.

The ambassador said the UNGA session will have a great impact on the prevailing situation and would build huge pressure on Israel to stop brutalities against Palestinians.

