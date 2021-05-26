Vaccine Registration For 19 Years & Above To Begin Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years and above from tomorrow, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in his tweet informed that the vaccine registration for people above 19 years will begin from May 27 (Thursday) and the registration is now open.

“In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination,” he wrote.

How To Register Yourself?

Text your CNIC number to 1166 or Log onto nims.nadra.gov.pk for online registration

Earlier, the NCOC had asked citizens between the ages of 30 and 40 to register for the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

“Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned Vaccination centre on the given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated!” NCOC said in a Tweet.

Pakistan COVID-19 Update

65 more people have died in the country from Coronavirus and more than 2,700 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 59076 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2724 people tested positive for coronavirus while 65 people succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.6%.

The rate of positive cases in the country during the last 24 hours is the lowest reported in the last 10 weeks.