Violation of lockdown in Sindh will result in a fine of Rs 2-1 m

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 09:14 pm
Sindh lockdown

Citizens in Sindh have been banned from going out after 8 pm. Violators will be fined between Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Amendment Ordinance.

The Sindh Chief Minister directed the IG Sindh to stop the pedestrians after 8 pm. Those going to the hospital or for essential work will not be stopped.

Lights will be turned off in the parks after sunset, and business hours will be from 5 am to 6 pm.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that he will pay a surprise visit and take action if the working hours are violated.

It was informed in the Corona Task Force meeting chaired by the Chief Minister that the rate of positive cases of Corona in the East District of Karachi is 21%, in South District 16% and in Central 10%.

Murad Ali Shah said that the rate of corona positive cases in Hyderabad is 11%.

