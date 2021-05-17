Double Click 970×250

War-like situation in Palestine should come to an end: FM Qureshi

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 08:40 pm
While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, FM Qureshi said that the war-like situation in Palestine should come to an end as several innocent and unarmed Palestinians are being martyred on daily basis.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Sudan, and Palestine would visit New York to raise voices in the UN General Assembly to raise their voices against Israel’s aggression.

The foreign minister went on to say that he would leave for Turkey tonight and meet his Turkish, Palestinian, and Sudanese counterparts there.

“I will represent the voices of 22 million Pakistanis in New York,” he said.

FM Qureshi went on to say that the Permanent Observer Mission of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the United Nations (UN) will contact UNGA’s president and will ask him to call a session on the Palestine-Israel issue immediately.

“Even the people in Western countries aren’t quiet about it,” he said. “Tomorrow, the European Union has called its meeting of foreign ministers to deliberate over the matter of Palestine — given that they have 65 million Muslims residing there, so they won’t let them down.”

FM Qureshi said that in yesterday’s OIC session Pakistan had clearly demanded that the inhumane acts of Israel should not escape without accountability.

The foreign minister expressed his disappointment with the United States of America as it had vetoed and stopped a statement of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

He also told the National Assembly that the Palestinian leadership had appreciated Pakistan’s support in the matter.

