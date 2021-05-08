Double Click 970×250

Wasim Akram Embarrassed After British HC Christian Turner Picks Up Garbage On Margalla Hills

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 04:44 pm
Wasim Akram Christian Turner

Former Pakistan’s cricketer Wasim Akram appreciates British High Commissioner Christian Turner’s efforts to keep Islamabad clean but also expressed his disappointment over the littering situation on Margalla Hills.

Wasim Akram, retweeting Christian Turner’s post, said, “Now this is really embarrassing. Where are we heading? And thanks Mr Turner for doing this almost every week.”

On April 30, Christian Turner shared a picture of the Margalla Hills on Twitter, in which he was collecting garbage in a bag.

He wrote in a tweet that “Meals are for sharing not littering. Two bags of rubbish collected on Margallas #FridayMorningWalk – please help keep beautiful Islamabad clean “.

In this tweet of the British High Commissioner, some social media users blamed the administration and some blamed the citizens.

This morning (May 7) the British High Commissioner shared another photo of Margalla Hills where he went for a morning walk.

In the tweeted photo, Christian Turner is seen holding 2 bags full of garbage and in both his hands.

“Another Friday morning, another two bags of litter,” Christian Turner tweeted.

In his tweet, he briefly referred to the cleaning of garbage in the hills of Margalla, saying, “Cleanliness is half faith.”

However, the debate and criticism over the tweet started when Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat praised Christian Turner in a one-letter tweet and wrote ‘Great’ but he has deleted his tweet.

Instead of acknowledging the mistake and negligence of his administration, he praised the British High Commissioner.

