WATCH: PM Imran Paid Respects At Prophet’s Mosque, Offered Maghrib Prayers

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 11:24 am
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia along with his wife Bushra Bibi and several cabinet members, has paid sincere respects at the Prophet’s Mosque and had an iftar there.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached Medina to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) barefoot which has garnered the attention of people.

The Prime Minister was received at the airport by the Governor of Medina, Amir Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, pictures have also been shared online, in which it can be seen that while disembarking from the plane at Medina Airport, the Prime Minister was not wearing shoes and he was leaving with the delegation without shoes.

The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

The premier along with the delegation had Iftar at the Prophet’s Mosque and offered Maghrib prayers.

PM Imran at Roza-e-Rasool PM Imran at Roza-e-Rasool PM Imran at Roza-e-Rasool

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The prime minister met the crown prince in Jeddah and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues. “The talks were marked by exceptional cordiality and a commitment to fortify the upward trajectory in the bilateral relationship,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement. The two sides also agreed upon further deepening cooperation in all fields.

The premier expressed also his gratitude for affording him the opportunity to visit the two Holy Mosques during the special days of Ramadan.

Moreover, he reiterated Pakistan’s abiding support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom and expressed special reverence accorded to the Land of the Two Holy Mosques by the people of Pakistan.

