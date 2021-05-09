We Are Not Asking For Any Kind Of NRO From Government: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that there is a lot of noise of NRO for cooperating with the government on any issue. We are not asking for any kind of NRO from the government.

According to details, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal while talking in the BOL News program National Debate said that our fight is not with the PPP but government and system.

The PML-N leader also said that the government wanted to unilaterally carry out election reforms. The current voting system in the country is accurate, the election is marred by irregularities.

Ahsan Iqbal said that e-voting is being used in many countries of the world, e-voting will be successful where the government is neutral.

The PML-N leader also said that no issue will be under discussion with the government now, adding that no opposition party was ready to trust the government.

The PML-N leader also said that if the government is serious then the reforms should be sent to the Election Commission.

Ahsan Iqbal said that people are standing with PML-N by rejecting the government and the victory of PML-N in the by-elections is proof of this.

The PML-N leader said that the next election would be fought on the basis of performance. The Sindh government rigged NA-249. In the next election, PML-N will also win from Sindh.

Ahsan Iqbal also said that the government was targeting the opposition for political revenge. If state and government institutions remain neutral, the elections will be transparent.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal further said that the status of the government is like a corpse and it is better to bury it.