Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Sunday voiced support for the Palestinian cause amidst the ongoing Israeli atrocities and airstrikes in Gaza, which has so far killed more than 200 innocent Palestinian Muslims.

During the important Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) meeting, which took place as Al-Quds passes through one of its most difficult phases, FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s full support for Palestine.

The other points raised by the Foreign Minister include:

Indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians defies all international law. The tragedy of forced evictions of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Al-Quds Al-Shareef is the latest manifestation of a systematic Israeli effort to change demographic structure, historical and legal status and Arab-Islamic / Christian character of Al-Quds Al-Shareef. Creating false equivalence between Israel, the aggressor and Palestinians, the victims, is inexcusable. Attempts to silence media through tyranny, unacceptable. OIC owes genesis to the Palestinian issue. Muslim Ummah must exhibit strong solidarity for the people of Palestine with action.

➖ Indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians defies all international law.

➖ OIC owes genesis to Palestinian issue. Muslim Ummah must exhibit strong solidarity for people of Palestine, with action.

In another tweet, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that there comes a time in the history of nations when decisions taken are remembered by posterity and it is important to be on the right side of history.

He also urged the entire Muslim community to not fail Palestinian people at this critical juncture.

There comes a time in the history of nations when decisions taken are remembered by posterity and it is important to be on the right side of history. This is one such moment. We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical juncture.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed the Palestinian issue, the peace process in Afghanistan, and Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Chinese leadership and its people for the successful landing of the Chinese spacecraft at Mars and underlined that it was a historic milestone for China in the technological realm.