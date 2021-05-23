We Will Not Be Blackmailed By Anyone: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee today (Thursday) in Islamabad.

According to the details, the economic situation, Azad Kashmir elections, budget, and accountability were discussed in the meeting.

PM Khan said that the accountability process will continue and he “can’t back down on accountability issue.”

Prime Minister said the government has not done any injustice with the opponents then, “how could we do it with our own people?”

The premier said that “I will not compromise on NRO policy”. He added, “we will not be blackmailed by anyone.”

Punjab Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of his meeting with the Tareen Group. It was agreed in the meeting that the legitimate demands of the Tareen group will be accepted.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the Azad Kashmir elections. PM Khan said that workers should start the preparations.

“PTI will win in Azad Kashmir elections,” said PM Imran Khan.

The Economic Situation of the country was also discussed in the meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the economic situation in the country

“Despite Corona, the country’s economy is moving in the right direction”, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets (Ehsaas Bachat Bank Account) project on Monday.

According to the details, Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan informed in a series of tweets on Sunday (today) that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets project tomorrow (Monday).

He said that Ehsaas Saving Wallets Project will open avenues for women to take better advantage of economic opportunities.

He said:

Senator Faisal Javed Khan continued that the saving wallets initiative is a strategic step forward for ‘Kafaalat households’ to better manage financial shocks, meet emergency needs, and invest to increase their earnings; to climb out of poverty.

He said:

