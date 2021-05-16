Double Click 970×250

We’ve been listening to the word ‘traitor’ for a long time: Maryam Nawaz

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 05:56 pm
Maryam Nawaz

On Sunday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that “We have been listening to this word ghaddaar (traitor) for a long time now. Whenever they are afraid of someone, and when they are afraid of the truth, of talk of the law and Constitution, of bravery, the bag opens and out come labels such as traitor […] or thief,”

Maryam Nawaz paid a visit to Javed Latif’s family today in Sheikhupura when she had made rge remarks standing outside his house.

While speaking to the supporters gathered there, Maryam Nawaz said that by calling Latif a “traitor”, the incumbent government had actually called the residents of Sheikhupura “traitors”.

PML-N Vice President said that Latif, with his “unwavering stance on what is right and true”, had “paid his dues being a son of the soil of Pakistan”.

Maryam Nawaz said if being declared a traitor is a crime then Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah would have been the first person to be declared one.

She went on to say that her father, Nawaz Sharif was labeled as a traitor even she herself had been called one.

“If calling what is right, ‘right’, what is true, ‘true’, if speaking of the supremacy of the Constitution and institutions, and of standing by the law, is traitorous, then we will do this treachery again and again,” Maryam said.

She said that those who have “opened factories to issue fatwas (decrees) of someone being a traitor”, should start gathering. “When you are afraid, and have lost, and cannot bear to listen to talk of the supremacy of the Constitution, you issue certificates of treachery.”

“But I will say this, times have changed. People have stopped being afraid.”

“Today like Javed Latif when you know you will speak the truth and be arrested and still stick to your guns, there is no greater service to the nation than this,” Maryam said.

The PML-N vice president in Sheikhupura talked about the Daska by-election and said that people act upon the slogan “respect the vote”, protected their vote, and took it back when it was “stolen” from them.

