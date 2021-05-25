Will Shehbaz Sharif Be Able To Succeed In Reviving PDM?

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner for the leadership of the opposition parties at his residence in Islamabad and once again raised hopes of reviving the opposition alliance.

However, Maryam Nawaz’s non-attendance at the dinner despite her presence in Islamabad has once again raised questions as to whether Shehbaz Sharif will now run the party and opposition alliance according to his narrative.

Earlier, at the time of Shehbaz Sharif’s release on bail, political analysts had predicted that Shahbaz Sharif, unlike his brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, would change the political strategy of Pakistan’s largest opposition party.

This will have a profound effect on the national political landscape and the future of the opposition coalition PDM.

Shehbaz Sharif had earlier reached the ANP leadership to offer condolences on the death of Awami National Party leader Begum Naseem Wali and later invited the PPP leadership to his house for dinner.

Earlier, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had issued show-cause notices to the PPP and ANP leadership on behalf of the PDM after Yousuf Raza Gilani unilaterally became the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

After the notice, PPP and ANP had strong grievances with PML-N. However, PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman attended Shahbaz Sharif’s dinner in Islamabad on Monday.

Apart from them, other opposition leaders like Amir Haider Hoti, Maulana Asad Mahmood and Allama Sajid Mir were also seen sitting.

Are Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on the same page?

Apparently, Shehbaz Sharif, a pro-reconciliation politician, and Maryam Nawaz have different views on each other due to their tough stance towards the establishment. This is reinforced by the fact that the two may not be on the same page.

According to the media reports, at the dinner, Shehbaz Sharif suggested the opposition alliance follow a joint strategy.