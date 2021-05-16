The World Bank has ranked Ehsaas Cash Programme among the top four social protection interventions globally in terms of the number of people covered.

The report released by the World Bank said, “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme ranks fourth globally in terms of the number of people covered and 3rd globally in terms of percentage of population covered amongst those that covered over 100 million people.”

The report named “global social protection responses to COVID-19” is called the “living paper” and it presents a 650-page volume and providing documentation on how countries are dealing with social protection measures whilst the pandemic situation.

The report further says, “an exponential growth in social protection measures between March 20, 2020, and May 14, 2021, and that a total of 3,333 social protection measures have been planned or implemented in 222 countries or territories”.

It also added, “As far as the number of people and the percentage of population covered among countries where more than 100 million people benefited from the social programmes, the World Bank stated that select countries have attained impressive six-digit levels.”

Moreover, the report said that Pakistan’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme ranks fourth globally in terms of the number of people covered and 3rd globally in terms of the percentage of population covered amongst those that covered over 100 million people.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Dr Sania Nishtar and his team after the World Bank lists Ehsaas Cash Programme in its top four global protection inventions.

In a tweet today, the premier congratulates his Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar over the great achievement.