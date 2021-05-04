Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib (RA), has been observed today on 21st Ramadan with full religious fervour and strict precautionary measures due to the prevailing third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The mourners are requested to hold Majalis gatherings indoors in order to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. This day is being observed to pay tribute to the Fourth Caliph of Islam on the day of his martyrdom.

During the majalis, the religious scholars speak about Hazrat Ali (RA) and mention that his lifestyle is fatal for cruelty and brutality and all difficulties could be over come by making his saying a beacon of light rather all type of fear, harassment and terrorism could also be rooted out by doing so.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has finalized beefed up security arrangements for Youm-e- Ali processions in Karachi on the steps taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Police officials said in a statement that strict arrangements have been made like every year and the procession routes have been sealed with containers.

All the shops and markets along the route of the procession were also being sealed while a heavy contingent of police and Rangers would be deployed,. added police.

Police officials also said that in addition to aerial surveillance, snipers would be deployed on tall buildings.

In addition to the bomb disposal squad sweeping the procession routes, sniffer dogs would also be sweeping, they further added.

On the other hand, on 20 and 21 Ramadan, mobile service will be shut down in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, the period of the shutdown of the mobile network in Quetta will be from 6 pm to 4 pm.

According to sources, mobile phone service has already been suspended in Quetta. Citizens are facing difficulties due to the closure of mobile phone service while the phone service has been suspended at the request of the Balochistan Home Department.