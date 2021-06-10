10 Pakistani Products Approved In International Trade Bodies

The Ministry of Commerce has approved the registration of 10 Pakistani products in Geographical Indication (GI).

According to the report, for registration with GI, Chaunsa and Sindhri mangoes, Kinnow, Hunza Ruby, Swat Emerald, Kashmiri Tourmaline, Skardu Topaz and Aquamarine, Peridot Stone and Peridot Valley are included.

After registration with GI, Pakistani products will be able to be offered for trade in the global market, which will help promote national and international trade.

‘Made in Pakistan’ products will be strengthened in the international market.

Under the GI Act, Hunza’s Apricot, Charsadda’s (Peshawari) Chappal, Multani Halwa, Hala’s Ajrak, Kasuri Methi, Dir Knives, Swat’s Wild Mushrooms, Nili-Ravi buffalo, Chaman’s Grapes, Dera Ismail Khan’s Palm, Turbat and Khairpur and Pashmina shawls will be protected.

The registration period of any authorized user of GI will be 10 years from the date of submission of the application for registration.

This privilege of using GI will be extended for another 10 years.

GI is an intellectual property right that is assigned to a person for a specific period of time.

WTO member states are required to protect GIs under Articles 22-24 of the Trade Agreement on Property Rights.

In addition, Pakistan is close to achieving significant success in the global salt trade as the local mountain salt ‘Khewra’ is about to be registered with the international trade bodies.

After this move, Indian traders will not be able to sell Pakistani mountain salt Khewra as ‘Himalayan Pink Salt’.

The PMDC has finalized all the legal requirements for registration with the GI, managed and controlled by the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan).