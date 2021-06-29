1000 Schengen Visa Stickers Go missing From Italian Embassy In Islamabad

Nearly a thousand Schengen visa stickers have disappeared from the Italian embassy in the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad.

The Italian ambassador wrote a letter to the Foreign Ministry asking for help in investigating the biggest theft in history in the diplomatic enclave.

The Italian ambassador has asked the Foreign Office to investigate the theft of visa stickers by the Interior Ministry through the FIA.

It has been reported that the serial numbers of 750 stolen Shenzhen visa stickers are from ITA 041913251 to ITA 04191400.

While the serial number of the other 250 visa stickers are from ITA 041915751 to ITA 041916000. The letter said that those travelling on passports with these serial numbers should be arrested at all airports across the country.

The letter to the Foreign Ministry was written by the Italian ambassador on June 14.

On the other hand, the Home Ministry wrote a letter to the FIA ​​for investigation and immediate action on which the FIA ​​has launched a formal investigation.

Responding to media questions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that the matter of theft of visa stickers from the foreign diplomatic mission in Islamabad had been brought to the notice of the Foreign Ministry.

“Information was immediately shared with the concerned authorities to take appropriate action in this regard,” he said