31 Saudi officers graduate from Pakistan Naval Academy

Thirty-one Saudi officers were among the graduates of the Pakistan Naval Academy’s 115th course engaging parade in Karachi on Saturday, June 26, the Pakistan Navy said.

115th Midshipmen and 23rd SSC Course Passing Out Parade was held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi. CJCSC General Nadeem Raza was the Chief Guest. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion. The commissioning contingent also included midshipmen from Royal Saudi NF and Bahrain DF.

Located in Manora Island, Sindh Province, the Pakistan Naval Academy provides initial training to officers of the Pakistan Navy and since its establishment in 1947 has also trained some 2,000 officers of friendly countries, including many of the Royal Saudi Navy and other Gulf countries.

Moreover, CJCSC had also congratulated the newly commissioned Pakistan and foreign navy officers and underscored that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the entire nation stands united against terrorism and extremism.

“The commissioning parade comprised of 104 Pakistani, eight Bahrain Defense Force, 31 Royal Saudi Navy personnel and 83 (Pakistani) short service commission course officers,” a Pakistan Navy spokesperson told.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, was also present during the graduation ceremony.

“This graduation is a great national achievement that will bring new, young leaders for the nation,” Al-Malki said.

The PN had been providing training to Saudi officers and sailors during the Saudi navy’s formative period between the 1970s and ’80s. Officers trained by the Pakistan Naval Academy are considered some of the most professional in the world.