5 Pak Army Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom During Terrorist Attack In Sibi, ISPR

Terrorists targeted Frontier Corps (FC) patrolling party in Sangan, District Sibi on Friday morning, military media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on the terrorists in men and materials.

During the retaliation, five brave Pakistan Army soldiers of FC Balochistan embraced martyrdom.

The martyrs include:-

Havaldar Zafar Ali Khan resident of Lakki Marvat Lance Naik Hidayat ullah resident of Lakki Marvat Lance Naik Nasir Abbas resident of Bhakkar Lance Naik Basheer Ahmed resident of Naseerabad Sepoy Noor Ullah resident of Lakki Marvat

A search operation is also in progress to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators, added ISPR.

ISPR further added such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by Hostile Intelligence Agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, said ISPR.

Earlier, four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and six others injured in a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in Manzakai Sector of Zhob District.

The media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the FC troops were moving for the fencing activity in the area when they were ambushed by terrorists from across the border. The FC troops responded promptly.

ISPR had added, ‘The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta.’