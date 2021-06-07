7 National Assembly Members Barred From Entering Parliament House Premises

The Speaker of the National Assembly took action on the commotion in the National Assembly yesterday and banned seven members of the Assembly from entering the Parliament House premises.

According to the details, the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser had taken notice of the state of emergency in the House yesterday and announced a full investigation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly convened a meeting in this regard today in which the footage of the previous day was seen and the issue of commotion in the House was reviewed.

The Speaker of the National Assembly banned members of the House from entering the Parliament House premises using obscene language.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly, the banned members include three members of PTI, three members of PML-N and one member of PPP.

The speaker has banned PPP’s Agha Rafiullah, PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ali Gohar Khan and Chaudhry Hamid Hameed while PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan, Abdul Majeed Khan and Fahim Khan have been banned.

Yesterday, the National Assembly session today was full of chaos with Govt and Opposition was under fire, while accusing each other with continuous jeering.

As opposition leader Shahbaz spoke, tempers rose when the government and Opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan can be seen in a video clip, retorting in kind to unmannerly and abusive language by a PML-N lawmaker.

A woman lawmaker tried to pull the PTI MNA away from the group of representatives who were pushing each other. He can be seen in the video, flinging a booklet at the PML-N leader and shouting furiously at him.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry were also seen standing by their seats. Another minister, Ali Amin Gandapur can be seen in another video clip swapping words with Opposition lawmakers.