“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 03:53 pm
Arshad Malik PIA CEO

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have decided to run the Air Safari service on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Arshad Malik, in an exclusive interview with BOL News, said that the Air Safari service is scheduled to commence from June 12. The inaugural flight will fly from Islamabad to Skardu and the one-way fare for it will be Rs25,000, he added.

PIA has named this service ‘Sadpara Air Safari,’ after the prominent mountaineer, Ali Sadpara, who lost his life along with two international mountaineers during their journey to conquer K2 in winter.

“The Safari flight would operate every Saturday from the New Islamabad Airport and fly over the mighty K2, Nanga Parbat, Gaherbrum peaks, Deosai plains and famous Saif ul  Maluk Lake,” PIA CEO said.

The purpose of this service is to boost domestic tourism in the country, Malik said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had announced to operate a newly launched private airline ‘North Air’ in order to boost tourism across the country.

PCAA had launched a new airline North Air to operate flights for Gilgit, Skardu, Chitral and Gwadar.

Initially, the airline will operate flights between Islamabad-Gilgit, Islamabad-Skardu, Islamabad-Chitral and Islamabad-Gwadar.

Recently, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern areas.

The PIA using Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operation and the fare of one person is Rs7500.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also announced to operate weekly two flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, had earlier said that the national carrier was planning to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu.

