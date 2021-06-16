All you need to know about E-portal “Ehsaas Digital”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar stated that Ehsaas had opened an e-portal “Ehsaas Digital” to deliver easy access to information and facilities related to all its ingenuities which would help authorize and assist a common man.

“The digital e-portal offers Ehsaas specific people-centered information to address their questions about how they can benefit from diverse programs of Ehsaas as they are not interested in technical information”, Dr. Nishtar stated during a news conference held here.

Dr. Nishtar further explained that Ehsaas Digital e-portal was a one-stop foundation of information on Ehsaas, automatically involving the public with the right set of information needed to register and profit from its initiatives.

Ehsaas basically add prosperities and facilities for 14 different target groups of our civilization all including the extremely poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, the malnourished, students from low-income backgrounds, and poor women and elderly citizens, she said.

Specifically designed instructional programs in Urdu allow commonalities to read and understand.

People can benefit from information of innumerable Ehsaas programs and initiatives; Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Surey, Ehsaas Registration Desks, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Waseela e Taleem Digital, Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship, Ehsaas Interest Free Loan, Ehsaas Bachat Account, Ehsaas Amdan, Dar-ul-Ehsaas, Ehsaas Panahgah, Ehsaas Langar, Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye, One Window Ehsaas, Ehsaas Tahafuz, and several others, she said.

Anyone who might be interested to know about Ehsaas can check instructional details of mainstream Ehsaas programs through this online portal.

Ehsaas Digital lets people see the striking features, entitlement criteria, benefits, address lists of Programme offices by region along with helpline numbers for each of the programs and initiatives.

Dr. Nishtar said that one can easily access Programme pages by clicking on the significant Programme button on the portal.

The Ehsaas Digital portal can be accessed at: http://ehsaasdigital.pass.gov.pk/.