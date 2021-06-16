Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

All you need to know about E-portal “Ehsaas Digital”

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 08:58 pm
Double Click 160 x 600

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar stated that Ehsaas had opened an e-portal “Ehsaas Digital” to deliver easy access to information and facilities related to all its ingenuities which would help authorize and assist a common man.

“The digital e-portal offers Ehsaas specific people-centered information to address their questions about how they can benefit from diverse programs of Ehsaas as they are not interested in technical information”, Dr. Nishtar stated during a news conference held here.

Dr. Nishtar further explained that Ehsaas Digital e-portal was a one-stop foundation of information on Ehsaas, automatically involving the public with the right set of information needed to register and profit from its initiatives.

Ehsaas basically add prosperities and facilities for 14 different target groups of our civilization all including the extremely poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, the malnourished, students from low-income backgrounds, and poor women and elderly citizens, she said.

Specifically designed instructional programs in Urdu allow commonalities to read and understand.

People can benefit from information of innumerable Ehsaas programs and initiatives; Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Surey, Ehsaas Registration Desks, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Waseela e Taleem Digital, Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship, Ehsaas Interest Free Loan, Ehsaas Bachat Account, Ehsaas Amdan, Dar-ul-Ehsaas, Ehsaas Panahgah, Ehsaas Langar, Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye, One Window Ehsaas, Ehsaas Tahafuz, and several others, she said.

Anyone who might be interested to know about Ehsaas can check instructional details of mainstream Ehsaas programs through this online portal.

Ehsaas Digital lets people see the striking features, entitlement criteria, benefits, address lists of Programme offices by region along with helpline numbers for each of the programs and initiatives.

Dr. Nishtar said that one can easily access Programme pages by clicking on the significant Programme button on the portal.

The Ehsaas Digital portal can be accessed at: http://ehsaasdigital.pass.gov.pk/.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

third-party tax audit
13 mins ago
FPCCI proposes to assign third-party tax audit task to FTO

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
National Assembly Extends NAB Ordinance For Another 120 Days
14 mins ago
National Assembly session suspended again as members create disturbance

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has once again suspended the NA session...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25
22 mins ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25

Lahore Qalandars defeated by 18 runs last night, Quetta Gladiators will be...
Citi Pharma
23 mins ago
Citi Pharma raises Rs2.32 billion in over-subscribed IPO

KARACHI: Citi Pharma has raised Rs2.32 billion in an over-subscribed book-building process...
PSX remains lacklustre
37 mins ago
PSX remains lacklustre ahead of FATF meeting next week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed lacklustre trading activity on Wednesday, as...
covid in india
1 hour ago
Covid-19: India faces challenge of inoculation and testing

India has been managing an average of 2.4 million shots per day....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

third-party tax audit
13 mins ago
FPCCI proposes to assign third-party tax audit task to FTO

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
National Assembly Extends NAB Ordinance For Another 120 Days
14 mins ago
National Assembly session suspended again as members create disturbance

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has once again suspended the NA session...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25
22 mins ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25

Lahore Qalandars defeated by 18 runs last night, Quetta Gladiators will be...
Citi Pharma
23 mins ago
Citi Pharma raises Rs2.32 billion in over-subscribed IPO

KARACHI: Citi Pharma has raised Rs2.32 billion in an over-subscribed book-building process...