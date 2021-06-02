Double Click 728 x 90
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visits Kotli Today

Raba Noor

02nd Jun, 2021. 09:22 pm
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited the field training area near Kotli today.

COAS was briefed about conduct modalities of a Corps level exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal’.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle. The troops and units participating in the exercise will rehearse various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in the mountainous terrain.

Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of participating troops, COAS expressed satisfaction over the combat readiness of the formation. Rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide-ranging threats, COAS emphasized.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

