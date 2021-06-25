Asma Rani Murder Case: Death Penalty Awarded To Convict

District and Sessions Court Peshawar has sentenced the main accused in the murder of medical student Asma Rani to death.

District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj delivered the reserved judgment inside the Central Jail for security reasons.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student at Ayub Medical Complex, was killed on January 28, 2018, within the KDA police station in Kohat for refusing to have intercourse.

The judge gave a brief verdict in the presence of the accused.

In the verdict, the judge said that Mujahid Afridi has been found guilty of murder and therefore he is sentenced to death.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the accused and ordered him to pay Rs 20 lakh in damages.

Expressing satisfaction over the verdict, Asma Rani’s family said that they had been waiting for justice for three and a half years and finally justice was served.

Asma Rani’s elder brother has thanked the judiciary, police and the government.

Asma Rani murder case

It may be recalled that on January 28, 2018, a student of Abbottabad Medical College was shot dead in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for refusing to accept a proposal.

According to SHO KDA Gul Janan, Asma, a third-year student of Abbottabad Medical College at Kotal Development Authority, had a visit to Kohat on holiday where she was shot when she reached home in a rickshaw with her sister-in-law.

Police said that before reaching Asma’s house, accused Mujahid was already present outside the house with his accomplice Sadiq who opened fire on the spot as a result of which Asma was hit by 3 bullets while the accused fled.

The medical student was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries a day later.