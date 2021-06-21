Double Click 728 x 90
Aziz ur Rehman Confesses To Crime In Student Abuse Case

Aizbah Khan

21st Jun, 2021. 11:44 am
Aziz ur Rehman Confesses To Crime In Student Abuse Case

Aziz-ur-Rehman confessed to the crime during interrogation in a student abuse case and the accused also recorded his statement, according to the Police.

The victim, Sabir Shah, had told police that his life was in danger as Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman and his sons threatened to kill him.

In the FIR lodged at Lahore’s North Cantonment police station, Sabir Shah had said that after presenting videos as evidence to Maulana Muhammad Hafeez Jalandhari, the Nazim-e-Ala of the Federation of Madrassas, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman started threatening him with ‘murder and serious consequences’.

In the FIR, Sabir Shah has said that he belongs to Swat and he had entered Jamia Manzoor Islamia Madrassa in 2013.

The FIR states that the administration and the superintendent of the university had fired Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman earlier this month through a notice.
Abuse videos went viral on social media.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has also suspended the membership of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman.

Earlier, the police have arrested both Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman and his son, who began to blackmail and threaten the student to kill him from Mianwali.

A video featuring the religious cleric went viral and brought storm all over social media in which he could be seen sexually abusing a seminary student.

The viral video has sparked extreme outrage by the JUI lawmakers, parents and other religious scholars. The institute itself has issued a notice against the Mufti.

The outraged Pakistani Twitteraties had demanded action against Rehman and a clear out of paedophiles in religious seminaries across the country.

 

 

“If Justice Is Not Done, I Will Commit Suicide,” The Survivor Said

The victim had released a video statement claiming that the sons of the 70-year-old cleric are threatening to kill him for exposing their father. “It is better I commit suicide rather than being killed.” said the victim in his video statement.

“I Was Intoxicated,” The Cleric Said

On the other hand, Mufti Aziz, whose membership has been suspended by his party, also released a video statement not only denying his role in the viral video but also claiming that “it is part of a conspiracy to malign his reputation”.

The cleric claimed, “Certain elements inside the seminary wanted to expel him.”

“This video is fake as you can’t even see me move in it,” he added.

“Where is my accuser? It has been two weeks since he was last seen…I was clearly drugged by this boy,” he detailed further.

Moreover, the notice issued by the administrator Jamia Asad ul Farooq reads, “A video was produced of you in which you are molesting a student. After consolation, the Jamia administration based on the video advised him and his son to leave the campus.”

The religious institute also announced that it would distance itself from any act or statement of the mufti.

Mufti Azizi Notice Issued from Madrassa

