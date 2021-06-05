Ban Will Not Be Lifted Till All Citizens Are Vaccinated: SAMP On Health

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan has hinted that the ban will not be lifted till all citizens are vaccinated.

In a statement, Dr Faisal Sultan said that Coronavirus has affected the health system of all countries, no single country can fight this epidemic alone, the whole world must unite against this pandemic.

He said the ban could not be lifted until all citizens were vaccinated.

It should be noted that the number of coronavirus cases in the country is gradually decreasing and after two months the number of active cases has decreased to less than 50,000 while the rate of positive cases is also less than 4%.

84 more deaths have been reported from Coronavirus in the country and more than 1,900 people have been tested positive.

According to the coronavirus statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 50393 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1923 people were tested positive while 84 have succumbed to the virus.

The official portal said that the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 3.81%.

The total number of deaths from Coronavirus in the country so far has been 21,189 and the total number of cases has reached 930,511 while 860,385 people have recovered from the virus so far.

According to the NCOC, more than 255,000 people across the country have been vaccinated against corona in the last 24 hours, after which more than 8,263,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

Yesterday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has confirmed the case of an Indian and South African variant of coronavirus in a patient.

Meanwhile, two of the patients who tested positive for the virus were detected to have the South African variant of coronavirus.

According to Health Department Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, a few days ago all three patients came to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.

“All three infected patients are residents of Peshawar,” shah said

He further said that the samples of 12 more patients had been sent to Islamabad for testing.

Meanwhile, the other information said that the person who has been infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19 is 41 years old.

While the other two who have been are infected with the South African variant of Covid-19 are 38 and 18 years old.

The health secretary further concluded that peoples have to strictly follow the government’s mandated coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) as the Indian and South African variants of Coronavirus spread rapidly in the country.