Bilawal Attends 68th Birthday Celebrations of Benazir Bhutto In Sindh Assembly

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the 68th Birthday Celebrations of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in the Sindh Assembly.

Addressing a function held on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto’s birthday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that some political parties and people were attacking the Islamic democratic and federal system with which Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had connected all the provinces.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that in the new Pakistan of Imran Khan basic necessities have been snatched from the people.

Chairman PPP claimed that the rural and urban GDP of Sindh province is better than other provinces of the country.

The PPP chief said, ” this is undoubtedly an achievement but we have never put forward the slogan of economic growth by putting these figures in front of everyone like Imran Khan.

He said that it was the success of the people of Sindh province that despite such scarcity of resources and lack of rights and economic crisis, the performance of Sindh is better but they ridiculed and degraded us even though the province’s GDP is better than other provinces.

Chairman PPP said that Sindh is the only province where the poor people are being continuously helped through a salary increase, minimum wage, Benazir Income Support Program, People’s Poverty Reduction Program.

“If your economy is performing well because you have lower tax rates than other provinces, you don’t treat the business community like thieves, but gradually bring them into the tax net, which improves tax revenue collection and business centres perform better,” he added.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had included public-private partnership in the 1993 election manifesto and most of the work in Sindh province had been done through her.

He said that the Thar Coal project is a public-private partnership project in which the government of Sindh along with the business community has brought an economic revolution in Thar.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the whole world and the Economist magazine acknowledges that the public-private partnership of Sindh is the best not only in Pakistan but in the whole region adding that the federal government should commend Sindh for being internationally acclaimed.

لائیو: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی سندھ اسمبلی میں شہید محترمہ بے نظیر بھٹو کے 68ویں یوم پیدائش کی تقریب میں شرکت https://t.co/sZsdcGaL6q — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 21, 2021

Note that, on June 21 (today) the entire nation is remembering Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, on her birth anniversary.

Benazir Bhutto was a Pakistani politician who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She was the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim majority nation.